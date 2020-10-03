UPDATE: Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in response to disturbance on Aenon Church Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The suspect at the officer involved shooting in response to a disturbance on Aenon Church Road has been confirmed dead.

The suspect’s identity has not been reported, as of now.

One person who was inside the home during the incident was not harmed.

The officers involved are also okay.

This investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive more information.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has confirmed the Leon County sheriff’s office is currently working an officer-involved shooting.

Details are very few right now.

We did talk with a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson who told us it happened earlier this evening at a home off of Aenon Church Road. LCSO tells us they were called out to the home for some type of disturbance.

At this time, we do not know what led to the shots being fired.

LCSO tells us the suspect was shot. We’re not sure the identity of that person or how serious their injuries are.

We’re told the officer involved is okay. We also don’t know their identity at this time.

LCSO says, right now, there is no threat to the public.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we receive them.

