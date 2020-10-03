Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in response to disturbance on Aenon Church Road

Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in response to disturbance on Aenon Church Road
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in response to disturbance on Aenon Church Road(WCTV)
By Abby Walton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The suspect at the officer involved shooting in response to a disturbance on Aenon Church Road has been confirmed dead.

The suspect’s identity has not been reported, as of now.

One person who was inside the home during the incident was not harmed.

The officers involved are also okay.

This investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive more information.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has confirmed the Leon County sheriff’s office is currently working an officer-involved shooting.

Details are very few right now.

We did talk with a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson who told us it happened earlier this evening at a home off of Aenon Church Road. LCSO tells us they were called out to the home for some type of disturbance.

At this time, we do not know what led to the shots being fired.

LCSO tells us the suspect was shot. We’re not sure the identity of that person or how serious their injuries are.

We’re told the officer involved is okay. We also don’t know their identity at this time.

LCSO says, right now, there is no threat to the public.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

Double shooting at Westgate Apartment Complex under investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting incident at Westgate Apartments that left one person dead and another injured.

News

FSU Board of Trustees selects members of presidential search committee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The 15 members were tasked with conducting a national and transparent search and bringing the two most qualified candidates to the board for consideration.

News

NAHSE donates $400 worth of food and masks to the Kearney Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The National Association of Health Services Executives is focused on getting essential resources to disadvantaged populations as part of the Mind, Body, and Soul Campaign.

Latest News

News

Leon County hosts statewide cross country meet this weekend at Apalachee Regional Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County is hosting the Florida State University Cross-Country Invitational/Pre-State Meet this weekend at Apalachee Regional Park.

Seminoles

FSU ready for football gameday with new COVID protocols

Updated: 3 hours ago
Florida State University is ready to roll out its new COVID-19 protocols for home football games as the Seminoles take on Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Forecast

Mike's evening forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Coronavirus

Dr. Christie Alexander answers coronavirus questions: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dr. Christie Alexander from FSU's College of Medicine once again joined WCTV's 4 p.m. show to answer coronavirus questions.

News

Tallahassee women team up to open community refrigerator for those in need

Updated: 7 hours ago
Their project is a community “ReFREEgerator,” and the concept is simple; take the food you need and leave what you don’t.

News

Florida, Deloitte get win in unemployment lawsuit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The case might not be finished: Circuit Judge John Cooper gave attorneys for the plaintiffs an opportunity to file an amended complaint, which would refuel the legal fight.