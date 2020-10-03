Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 3 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a gloomy morning in some locations Saturday morning, but it was a cool one across the area with temperatures in the 50s in most locations. Temperatures will increase to near 70 by noon with the highs reaching into the upper 70s to near 80 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The upper-level clouds continued to funnel in from Tropical Storm Gamma near the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday morning.

Another trough of low pressure along with a stalled front to the south, rain chances will increase slightly to 20% Sunday with highs getting in the upper 70s to near 80. The sky will be mostly cloudy.

Monday will be fairly dry, but moisture is expected to increase as a ridge of high pressure builds from the east. Rain chances will return, though be on the lower end of the spectrum (20%-30%) for the rest of the work week. With increasing moisture, lows will be back to near 70 and the lower 70s starting Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 80s.

