Local reaction: President Trump tests positive for COVID-19: what’s next?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test creates questions about succession, campaigns and the upcoming election.

FSU Political Science professor Carol Weissert says the 25th Amendment is in place to allow the Vice President to carry out the President’s duties, if Trump gets too sick.

“In this kind of situation, there is a provision that the Vice President can step in while the President is incapacitated. And then after, when the President is no longer incapacitated, the power shifts back. So we do have that in the Constitution, and that’s something that’s pretty clear,” Weissert said.

Weisser says there should not be widespread panic internationally; other leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have tested positive during the pandemic. She says currently, there is a great deal we do not know, because COVID can be deadly, but people can also be asymptomatic.

“This is certainly an October surprise that I think nobody thought we were going to have,” Weissert said.

Local residents are hoping the President’s positive COVID test forces the country to take the disease more seriously.

“It’s real. And if he really is sick, then it should send a message to a lot of people, this is not something to laugh at,” Don Davis said.

Arienne Frechaud says she feels that the U.S. has not had a good plan to deal with COVID.

“As we’ve seen in some of the other countries where things are kind of getting back to normal, I think we’ve been in pandemic mode for so long that it feels like it’s not real anymore, so I think that’s a good illustration that, no yeah it’s still here!” Frechaud said.

Weissert says not only could the positive diagnosis affect the way the President is able to campaign, but also his campaign’s view on the coronavirus.

“Will he come around and say, yes people should be wearing masks, yes this is very serious, or not?” she questioned. “This could be very interesting because there’s this issue of how much information we’re getting. And I think there’s an overall distrust of information these days, and a lot of stuff on social media that’s not true. So I think this will really be a test of that, if people believe what comes out of the White House.”

The positive test also puts the second and third Presidential debates up in the air; some don’t mind.

“It would suit me fine if there were no more debates,” Beth Davis said .

“If they’re going to be like this, there should not be any more,” Don Davis said.

