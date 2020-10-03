Advertisement

TPD investigating homicide at Sunoco gas station on South Monroe St

(KWQC)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide at the Sunoco gas station located at 1417 South Monroe Street.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. where they found a deceased adult male inside the store suffering from what they say appears to be a gunshot wound.

TPD says the homicide seems to have occurred during an attempted robbery.

TPD describes the suspect as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, between 5′7 and 5′8 tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

He was described as wearing long dark pants, white sneakers, and a dark shirt with a light-colored hoodie over it.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

