FSU gets on the board with a win, defeating JSU 41-24

Jordan Travis
Jordan Travis(WCTV)
By Chris Nee
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State earned their first win of the season, and first under the guidance of head coach Mike Norvell, on Saturday when they defeated Jacksonville State, 41-24, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles, who trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, scored on five consecutive drives over the second and third quarter as the offense was led by reserve quarterback Jordan Travis. The Seminoles (1-2, 0-2 ACC) defeated the Gamecocks (0-1, 0-0 OVC) in the lone non-conference game of the season for FSU. FSU is now scheduled to play eight consecutive games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents over the next nine weeks.

True freshman Tate Rodemaker, who got the first start of his career, struggled on the first four drives of the game. He went 8-for-12 for 58 passing yards, but threw a pick-6. He led one drive with potential of generating points, but kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 49-yard kick attempt.

Rodemaker exited, Travis entered. The redshirt sophomore quarterback and the Seminoles put together five consecutive touchdown drives, spanning 45 plays and accumulating 379 offensive yards. For the game, Travis finished 12-for-17 with 210 passing yards and a passing touchdown, a 41-yard connection with Keyshawn Helton. It marked the first passing touchdown of Travis' time with FSU.

Travis though helped the FSU rushing attack find itself as much as anything when he entered into the fray. FSU finished the day with 52 rushes for 254 rushing yards. Travis did his part with 11 rushes for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown. The rushing attack was by committee with Lawrance Toafili (12 rushes, 99 yards, TD), Jashaun Corbin (14 rushes, 63 yards, TD), and La’Damian Webb (10 rushes, 55 yards, 2 TD) all found success.

Through the air, wide receiver Ontaria Wilson had seven receptions for 86 yards, while Tamorrion Terry added six receptions for 77 yards. Helton finished with three receptions for 53 yards and the previously mentioned 41-yard touchdown reception.

FSU’s offense finished with 531 yards, including 263 rushing yards.

For FSU’s defense, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. recorded his third interception of the season. FSU had their first multi-sack game of the season as Marvin Wilson and Tru Thompson each registered one. The Gamecocks finished with 307 total yards, but just 63 net rushing yards.

The Seminoles return to action next weekend when they travel to face No. 5 Notre Dame. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by NBC. The Irish, 2-0, have been sidelined due to postponements regarding a COVID outbreak in recent weeks.

