Hannah’s Saturday, October 3rd evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Cloud cover will continue to develop across the area overnight. Temperatures will cool into the low 60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds across the region with temperatures in the low 60s, if you have any Sunday morning plans, you might want to bring a light jacket just in case. Isolated to scattered showers are possible in the southeastern Big Bend tomorrow thanks to a front moving in from the Florida Peninsula. If the front moves farther to the west than expected, showers may extend a little farther west as well.

We’ll start the upcoming work week with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by the middle of the next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Chances for rain increase towards the end of the upcoming week as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could move into the region.

Tropical Storm Gamma is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico, as 8:00 p.m. the storm was 60 miles NNW of Tulum Mexico with sustained winds of 60 mph. Gamma is moving to the NW at 8 mph. gamma is forecasted to stay a tropical storm in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Another tropical disturbance is moving through the Caribbean and has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days. The WCTV pinpoint weather team will monitor both tropical systems.

