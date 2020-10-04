Advertisement

Multiple drug related arrests made in Tallahassee

Tallahassee police made multiple drug-related arrests Thursday.
Tallahassee police made multiple drug-related arrests Thursday.(WEAU)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police made multiple drug-related arrests Thursday.

The areas being investigated are the intersections of Old Bainbridge Road and West Fourth Ave. and Capital Circle SE and Apalachee Pkwy.

Eight people were involved in these operations.

The charges range in possession of methamphetamine., drug paraphernalia, synthetic cannabis and cocaine, along with outstanding warrants charges, tampering/destroying evidence and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

