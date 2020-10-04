Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 4 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a cool and mostly cloudy start to Sunday morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Tropical Storm Gamma was to the southwest near the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing in some upper-level clouds to the area while a warm front was to the south over the Florida Peninsula. There is a chance to see a few showers in the southwestern Big Bend and the coast later on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are expected to stick around with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Slight rain chances will stick around for the first-half of the new work week, but low temperatures will increase as moisture rises over the next several days. Lows will be near 60 Monday morning with those lows increasing to near 70 by Tuesday morning.

A tropical low, labeled Invest 92-L, is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this low an 80% chance of tropical development over the next five days. There remains a lot of uncertainty with its final path and strength with ensemble models giving wide solutions. Interests along the Gulf Coast will need to monitor the forecast over the next several days. Regardless, rain chances will increase starting Thursday but uncertainty with the low will not prompt very high rain chances just yet. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most days starting Tuesday with lows in the lower 70s starting Thursday.

