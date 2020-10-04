Tropical wave in Caribbean Sea with a high chance of development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical wave southeast of Jamaica is being watched for the potential of further development as it’s expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico during the new work week.

The tropical wave with an accompanying area of low pressure at the surface was showing signs of organization Sunday morning, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s tropical weather outlook Sunday morning.

The complex was moving west-northwest between 10-15 mph and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by mid week. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 70% chance of tropical development over the next two days and a 80% chance over the next five days.

The convection remained spread out across the southern Caribbean Sea late Sunday morning, but deep thunderstorm development was present. Surface observations are scarce in that region; therefore, it was hard to determine if barometric pressure was falling near the wave (a sign of strengthening). Despite water temperatures falling in the region over the last seven days, they are still above normal and would leave enough heat content for tropical development.

Guidance models and their ensemble members differ widely on what would happen to the system as it enters the Gulf of Mexico mid week. The overall steering drivers for the wave would be Tropical Storm Gamma, which was sitting off of the northern Yucatan Peninsula coastline Sunday morning. Gamma may wrap the system around its east and northern side, similar to a Fujiwhara Effect. Another, and likely the largest steering mechanism, would be a ridge of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere that is forecast to nudge to the west from the Atlantic. This could push the storm farther west in the Gulf of Mexico, but it would depend on the strength of that high and it’s too early to tell as of this post.

The models also diverge with respect to strength, lowering the confidence of intensity forecasting. The sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are at least 80 degrees (with the exception of the immediate northern coastline), but water temperatures are below normal for the northern Gulf (mainly north of 25 degrees Latitude). The lower water temperatures could leave less fuel for a higher intensity.

Those along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea over the next several days. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the system.

