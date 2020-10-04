Advertisement

Tropical wave in Caribbean Sea with a high chance of development

The disturbance is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the week
The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave southeast of Jamaica that has a high chance of development over the next five days.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave southeast of Jamaica that has a high chance of development over the next five days.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical wave southeast of Jamaica is being watched for the potential of further development as it’s expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico during the new work week.

The tropical wave with an accompanying area of low pressure at the surface was showing signs of organization Sunday morning, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s tropical weather outlook Sunday morning.

The complex was moving west-northwest between 10-15 mph and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by mid week. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 70% chance of tropical development over the next two days and a 80% chance over the next five days.

The convection remained spread out across the southern Caribbean Sea late Sunday morning, but deep thunderstorm development was present. Surface observations are scarce in that region; therefore, it was hard to determine if barometric pressure was falling near the wave (a sign of strengthening). Despite water temperatures falling in the region over the last seven days, they are still above normal and would leave enough heat content for tropical development.

Guidance models and their ensemble members differ widely on what would happen to the system as it enters the Gulf of Mexico mid week. The overall steering drivers for the wave would be Tropical Storm Gamma, which was sitting off of the northern Yucatan Peninsula coastline Sunday morning. Gamma may wrap the system around its east and northern side, similar to a Fujiwhara Effect. Another, and likely the largest steering mechanism, would be a ridge of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere that is forecast to nudge to the west from the Atlantic. This could push the storm farther west in the Gulf of Mexico, but it would depend on the strength of that high and it’s too early to tell as of this post.

The models also diverge with respect to strength, lowering the confidence of intensity forecasting. The sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are at least 80 degrees (with the exception of the immediate northern coastline), but water temperatures are below normal for the northern Gulf (mainly north of 25 degrees Latitude). The lower water temperatures could leave less fuel for a higher intensity.

Those along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea over the next several days. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the system.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 4 - Morning Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Rain chances will slowly make a comeback over the next several days. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, October 3rd evening update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds across the region with temperatures in the low 60s, if you have any Sunday morning plans, you might want to bring a light jacket just in case. Isolated to scattered showers are possible in the southeastern Big Bend tomorrow thanks to a front moving in from the Florida Peninsula.

Weather

Tropical Storm Gamma moves into the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Gamma was 85 miles NNW of Tulum Mexico with sustained winds of 60 mph.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 3 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy but cool start to the day, but will it stay like this all weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Saturday forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Forecast

Mike's evening forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.