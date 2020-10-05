Florida High varsity volleyball team in quarantine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High athletic director Anthony Robinson told WCTV Monday that the entire Florida High Varsity Volleyball team will be in quarantine until Oct. 14.

All varsity volleyball matches will be canceled during that time period; however, the JV and middle school teams will continue to play.

The district tournament, which Florida High will still host, will now take place from Oct. 15 to 17.

Three varsity volleyball coaches have already been in quarantine since last week.

Tyrone McGriff will act as interim volleyball coach while the other coaches finish quarantining.

