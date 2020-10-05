Advertisement

Former State Attorney accused of defrauding man of $985K

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister is accused by the FBI of defrauding nearly a million dollars from a man trusted to him as his legal guardian.

Federal court documents filed on Wednesday show agents claim Siegmeister and his mother Nancy Bowen ultimately took $985,000 dollars from a transient man who owned extensive shares of Coca-Cola stock.

FBI agents allege Siegmeister liquidated all of the man’s assets, funneling the money to his law firm account, from which he transferred large sums to his personal account.

Siegmeister then used much of the money to purchase a $325,000 home in Live Oak in 2015, which they now want to seize.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Markel family pleads for murder suspect to remain behind bars

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The family of slain FSU professor Dan Markel is asking a judge to deny Katherine Magbanua's request to await trial at home.

News

Florida State fraternity gives back to community with mask giveaway

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Florida State’s Mu Epsilon chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity took to the streets Sunday to hand out boxes of masks to those who don’t have access to clean masks.

News

Service dog wish: 5-year-old Tallahassee boy struggling with health issues wants companion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
For Korbin, like so many other children with special needs, a furry friend could not only bridge a gap in social-emotional connection, but be their voice, eyes, and ears.

News

5-year-old Tallahassee boy struggling with health issues wants service dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
A study from the University of Arizona shows that only 0.9% of individuals with disabilities are paired with a service dog.

Weather

Tropical Storm Delta develops in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Delta developed in the Caribbean Sea Monday morning as it poses a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Latest News

News

Florida State fraternity looking to give back to the community with mask giveaway

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida State’s Mu Epsilon chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity took to the streets Sunday to hand out boxes of masks to those who don’t have access to them.

State

More than 500K vote-by-mail ballots returned so far in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Of the returned mail-in votes, 305,982 came from registered Democrats, while 157,855 came from registered Republicans.

Seminoles

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 5, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 4, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 5, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 5, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.