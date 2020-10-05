Former State Attorney accused of defrauding man of $985K

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister is accused by the FBI of defrauding nearly a million dollars from a man trusted to him as his legal guardian.

Federal court documents filed on Wednesday show agents claim Siegmeister and his mother Nancy Bowen ultimately took $985,000 dollars from a transient man who owned extensive shares of Coca-Cola stock.

FBI agents allege Siegmeister liquidated all of the man’s assets, funneling the money to his law firm account, from which he transferred large sums to his personal account.

Siegmeister then used much of the money to purchase a $325,000 home in Live Oak in 2015, which they now want to seize.

