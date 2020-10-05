FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.

WCTV spoke to Bowden directly to confirm this news. Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

He says he is feeling okay.

Bowden says he plans on getting tested again Monday. Bowden is 90 years old.

Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

This is a developing story.

