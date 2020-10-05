Advertisement

Grady man shot by deputy released from hospital, family gathers

A man shot by a Grady County Sheriff's deputy is now released from Archbold Memorial Hospital.
A man shot by a Grady County Sheriff's deputy is now released from Archbold Memorial Hospital.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WCTV) - Family members gathered outside of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital Friday as 42-year-old David Kennedy from Whigham was released.

Kennedy was shot by Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Weston on September 29 following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit from northern Grady County into Mitchell County.

When Kennedy came to a stop during the chase, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Deputy Weston exited his vehicle attempting an arrest.

Investigators say the deputy opened fire on Kennedy inside his vehicle when Kennedy started driving toward him.

Kennedy was immediately transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital. Family members claim he was shot seven times.

He was released from the hospital and transported to the Grady County Jail around 3 p.m. Friday.

Jail staff tells WCTV Kennedy has not yet been finger-printed or photographed for booking due to his physical condition and “pain”.

The case remains under investigation by the GBI.

