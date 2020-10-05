Hannah's Sunday, October 4th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers moved through the southeastern Big Bend Sunday, and a few showers may linger in the southeast overnight. Most of the region will be under a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures cooling into the low 60s.

Monday morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds across the region with temperatures in the 60s. You might need a light jacket as you head off to work and school. Clouds will build in the afternoon and most of the region will be under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible, but most will be dry.

The tropics are active. Tropical Storm Gamma will continue to move through the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty Six is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Twenty six’s current forecast has the system becoming a category 2 hurricane and moving towards Louisiana. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with Twenty Six’s track and intensity, so make sure to monitor the forecast in the coming days. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to track the storm.

