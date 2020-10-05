Advertisement

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Mattel is releasing a Susan B. Anthony Barbie.
Mattel is releasing a Susan B. Anthony Barbie.(Source: Barbie/Mattel via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mattel is releasing a Susan B. Anthony doll as part of its “Inspiring Women” line.

The feminist Barbie officially launches Monday. The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House said it already has some in its gift shop.

The museum said it worked with Mattel on the doll, which is meant to celebrate Anthony’s 200th birthday.

It also marks a century since the 19th Amendment gave women in the U.S. the right to vote.

Anthony was one of the nation’s best-known abolitionists and suffragists. She died 14 years before women won voting rights.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; Press secretary tests positive

Updated: moments ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

State

More than 500K vote-by-mail ballots returned so far in Florida

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Of the returned mail-in votes, 305,982 came from registered Democrats, while 157,855 came from registered Republicans.

National Politics

Supreme Court won’t take up ex-Kentucky clerk Kim Davis’ case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The high court said Monday it would not take the case involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County, and two same-sex couples who had sued her.

National

‘COPS’ resumes production months after TV show’s cancellation

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
A Sheriff in Washington state has confirmed it is allowing film crews for the television show “COPS” to ride along with deputies months after the show was canceled.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don’t respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.

National

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

National Politics

Doctors provide update on Trump’s condition

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
President Trump’s doctors provide an update on his medical condition.

National Politics

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.