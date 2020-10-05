More than 500K vote-by-mail ballots returned so far in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Supervisors of Elections across the state have already counted more than half a million vote-by-mail ballots less than a month out of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections website, a total of 571,574 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned as of 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Of the returned mail-in votes, 305,982 came from registered Democrats, while 157,855 came from registered Republicans. There were 101,146 ballots without a party affiliation, and another 6,591 ballots were categorized as “other.”

The Florida Division of Elections says another 4,787,210 vote-by-mail ballots were sent to voters but have not been returned yet.

Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Once registered, you will have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of returned mail-in ballots for our local counties:

LEON

Total ballots returned: 9,222

Republican: 1,755

Democrat: 6,376

Other: 87

No party affiliation: 1,004

GADSDEN

Total ballots returned: 962

Republican: 64

Democrat: 863

Other: 4

No party affiliation: 31

WAKULLA

Total ballots returned: 1,198

Republican: 402

Democrat: 645

Other: 7

No party affiliation: 144

JEFFERSON

Total ballots returned: 311

Republican: 85

Democrat: 203

Other: 2

No party affiliation: 21

MADISON

Total ballots returned: 348

Republican: 96

Democrat: 234

Other: 1

No party affiliation: 17

HAMILTON

Total ballots returned: 143

Republican: 55

Democrat: 81

Other: 2

No party affiliation: 5

TAYLOR

Total ballots returned: 457

Republican: 228

Democrat: 201

Other: 4

No party affiliation: 24

LAFAYETTE

Total ballots returned: 31

Republican: 16

Democrat: 15

Other: N/A

No party affiliation: N/A

SUWANNEE

Total ballots returned: 853

Republican: 395

Democrat: 378

Other: 9

No party affiliation: 71

Election Day is Nov. 3.

You can find more information at the Florida Division of Elections website.

