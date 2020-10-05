Advertisement

More than 500K vote-by-mail ballots returned so far in Florida

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office dropbox
Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office dropbox(Monica Casey - WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Supervisors of Elections across the state have already counted more than half a million vote-by-mail ballots less than a month out of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections website, a total of 571,574 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned as of 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Of the returned mail-in votes, 305,982 came from registered Democrats, while 157,855 came from registered Republicans. There were 101,146 ballots without a party affiliation, and another 6,591 ballots were categorized as “other.”

The Florida Division of Elections says another 4,787,210 vote-by-mail ballots were sent to voters but have not been returned yet.

Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Once registered, you will have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of returned mail-in ballots for our local counties:

LEON

  • Total ballots returned: 9,222
  • Republican: 1,755
  • Democrat: 6,376
  • Other: 87
  • No party affiliation: 1,004

GADSDEN

  • Total ballots returned: 962
  • Republican: 64
  • Democrat: 863
  • Other: 4
  • No party affiliation: 31

WAKULLA

  • Total ballots returned: 1,198
  • Republican: 402
  • Democrat: 645
  • Other: 7
  • No party affiliation: 144

JEFFERSON

  • Total ballots returned: 311
  • Republican: 85
  • Democrat: 203
  • Other: 2
  • No party affiliation: 21

MADISON

  • Total ballots returned: 348
  • Republican: 96
  • Democrat: 234
  • Other: 1
  • No party affiliation: 17

HAMILTON

  • Total ballots returned: 143
  • Republican: 55
  • Democrat: 81
  • Other: 2
  • No party affiliation: 5

TAYLOR

  • Total ballots returned: 457
  • Republican: 228
  • Democrat: 201
  • Other: 4
  • No party affiliation: 24

LAFAYETTE

  • Total ballots returned: 31
  • Republican: 16
  • Democrat: 15
  • Other: N/A
  • No party affiliation: N/A

SUWANNEE

  • Total ballots returned: 853
  • Republican: 395
  • Democrat: 378
  • Other: 9
  • No party affiliation: 71

Election Day is Nov. 3.

You can find more information at the Florida Division of Elections website.

