New leads in 46-year-old murder case out of Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it is following new leads and conducting interviews in Dixie County’s oldest unsolved murder case.

James Norris disappeared while on a trip to Florida in 1974. His skeletal remains were found two years later off U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County, not far from the Taylor County line. The remains were not identified, however, until 2011 thanks to advances in DNA technology.

FDLE released new details in the case Monday.

Investigators say Norris, who was traveling under the alias of Richard Gunning, flew from San Francisco to Miami with a “large amount of cash” to buy “Columbian-grade marijuana” in Citrus County. Investigators say they have now uncovered the names of members of the organization selling the drugs.

Norris vanished 46 years ago this month. His family’s final contact with him was a postcard he emailed from Inglis, Florida on October 4, 1974, the same day he arrived in Florida.

The Norris family has set up a website and a Facebook page to try to find out what happened to him.

FDLE is asking anyone with information on Norris' disappearance and murder to contact its Tallahassee headquarters at (800) 342-0820 or the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 498-1245 or (352) 498-1231 extension 0.

