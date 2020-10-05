S Cyrus Fagan no longer with FSU football team

TALLAHASSEE - Senior safety Cyrus Fagan is no longer with Florida State’s football team.

The former four-star recruit from Daytona Beach is not listed on the team’s official roster as of Monday morning, and a team spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 that Fagan was no longer with the team.

Fagan (6-1, 195) is coming off his most extensive playing time of the season against Jacksonville State, working in the safety rotation as a reserve on Saturday. He had one tackle. Fagan also played in FSU’s season opener against Georgia Tech, but did not record a stat. Four safeties -- all sophomores or freshmen -- played ahead of Fagan on defense. There appears to be a youth movement in FSU’s secondary under a new coaching staff, and Fagan has not beaten out younger players a year after starting five games for the Seminoles.

With 28 career games, and five starts, Fagan has 71 tackles for FSU. He also has one career interception.

Fagan is the fourth FSU player to enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2020 season, following senior wide receiver D.J. Matthews, redshirt sophomore cornerback turned receiver Isaiah Bolden and senior offensive tackle Jay Williams.

The list of departures for FSU since Mike Norvell arrived in December includes:

RB Khalan Laborn

RB Anthony Grant

WR D.J. Matthews

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison

WR Isaiah Bolden

TE Tre' McKitty

OL Jauan Williams

OL Jay Williams

OL Mike Arnold

DL Jamarcus Chatman

CB A.J. Lytton

CB Kyle Meyers (was leaving even before coaching change)

“At the end of the day, there are some things, every time you go through a transition, there’s some things that fit better than others,” Norvell said last month.

Fagan was the No. 97 overall prospect in the country in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.