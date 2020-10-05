Advertisement

S Cyrus Fagan no longer with FSU football team

(WCTV)
By Brendan Sonnone
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE -  Senior safety Cyrus Fagan is no longer with Florida State’s football team.

The former four-star recruit from Daytona Beach is not listed on the team’s official roster as of Monday morning, and a team spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 that Fagan was no longer with the team.

Fagan (6-1, 195) is coming off his most extensive playing time of the season against Jacksonville State, working in the safety rotation as a reserve on Saturday. He had one tackle. Fagan also played in FSU’s season opener against Georgia Tech, but did not record a stat. Four safeties -- all sophomores or freshmen -- played ahead of Fagan on defense. There appears to be a youth movement in FSU’s secondary under a new coaching staff, and Fagan has not beaten out younger players a year after starting five games for the Seminoles.

With 28 career games, and five starts, Fagan has 71 tackles for FSU. He also has one career interception.

Fagan is the fourth FSU player to enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2020 season, following senior wide receiver D.J. Matthews, redshirt sophomore cornerback turned receiver Isaiah Bolden and senior offensive tackle Jay Williams.

The list of departures for FSU since Mike Norvell arrived in December includes:

RB Khalan Laborn

RB Anthony Grant

WR D.J. Matthews

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison

WR Isaiah Bolden

TE Tre' McKitty

OL Jauan Williams

OL Jay Williams

OL Mike Arnold

DL Jamarcus Chatman

CB A.J. Lytton

CB Kyle Meyers (was leaving even before coaching change)

“At the end of the day, there are some things, every time you go through a transition, there’s some things that fit better than others,” Norvell said last month.

Fagan was the No. 97 overall prospect in the country in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Sports

Kelly: Florida State finds something to smile about

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Something returned to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, something not seen nearly enough these days... Smiles.

News

Sideline Snapshots: Aucilla Christian and Munroe

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Aucilla Christian and Munroe get set for their Football Friday Night showdown and our camera was there to capture the images.

Sports

Aucilla Christian and Munroe (FFN Week 5)

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Aucilla Christian and Munroe get set for their Football Friday Night showdown.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU gets on the board with a win, defeating JSU 41-24

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Chris Nee
FSU gets on the board with a win, defeating JSU 41-24

Seminoles

Live Game Updates: Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Live Game Updates: Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Seminoles

Florida State seeks first win, hosts Jacksonville State

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State hosts Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. Saturday

Seminoles

Florida State Hosts Jacksonville State

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
Florida State Hosts Jacksonville State

Sports

Football Friday Night: October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Week 5 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.