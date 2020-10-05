Advertisement

Salvation Army Angel Tree sign up now open

Toys for Tots boxes delivered to the Salvation Army
Toys for Tots boxes delivered to the Salvation Army(KCRG)
By David Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Salvation Army has opened its annual “Toys-for-Tots” program to assist those in need.

They’re expecting to help nearly a thousand people whom are asking for the Salvation Army’s assistance for the first time due to COVID.

“When a family signs up for Christmas assistance with the Salvation Army, again, it’s not just about toys, but it’s helping them not to make the choice between Christmas for my children or food on the table," said corps officer Ashlee Wildish.

Families have until Oct. 16 to apply.

