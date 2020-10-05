Advertisement

South Monroe business community mourns death of Sunoco owner after Saturday’s homicide

By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an attempted armed robbery turned deadly, businesses in the South Monroe Street area say they will miss the Sunoco owner, who was an integral part of their community.

The co-owner of the Sunoco Gas Station and Food Mart Store told WCTV off camera he feels unsafe in the area after Saturday’s homicide. He said he heard about his friend’s death through police and wants justice.

Police arrived on scene around 2 p.m. on Saturday to find the deceased victim inside the South Monroe Street Sunoco; the suspect fled the scene. Police did not have any updates on Monday.

Next door to the Sunoco, Euphoria Tattoos owner Alain Rodgers says he is concerned.

“There have been a few break-ins, but nothing of this type of violence,” said Rodgers.

His business has been in that location since April.

“It makes me concerned for the area, and the well being of the people of this area. Plus, my clients, myself, and my staff,” said Rodgers.

Tire Town and Muffler President Jack Russell says he had met the victim and his wife; his employees were across the street at least once daily to purchase from the store.

“We’re just all praying for him and his family. And we feel grieved about his passing. It was just such a stupid loss,” said Russell. “I can’t say that anybody is that concerned. Other than keeping an eye out and hoping, praying that it doesn’t happen to us, or anybody else."

Russell’s business has been in that spot, right across the street from the Sunoco, since 2004; he says that type of violence is unusual in the area, but the last six months have him staying vigilant.

Other businesses also say the incident was unusual.

“It is definitely heartbreaking. I think it’s an isolated event; we definitely don’t have that happen often. But, still, good to be vigilant and know what’s going on,” said Antonio Hall, a Sales Clerk with A1 Top Notch Security.

Across the street at Dog Et Al, employees say they visited that shop frequently.

“I think this area is really safe, you know, we have officers over here for lunch literally all the time!” said Managing Director Kenny Nelson.

Nelson says he thinks the South Monroe area is slowly growing and is happy to have his business there.

Travis Jones works at Real Deal Custom Wheels and Tires; he spoke to WCTV through Facebook.

“For the most part, this area is safe and I don’t worry about robberies. But that fact that this happened in broad daylight and ended with the death of someone has me worried,” Jones wrote.

All businesses agree, they will miss the victim, whom they call “Dee.”

“He was a very nice man to us. Always greeted me kindly,” said Rodgers.

“We all miss him, and we were very surprised that this happened,” said Russell.

“I didn’t know him outside of that gas station, but he talked to me as if he knew me outside of there. My heart and prayers go out to him and his family,” wrote Jones.

South Monroe business community mourns death of Sunoco owner after Saturday's homicide

