Two teens arrested for bringing gun to high school

MAYO, Fla. (WCTV) - Two students at Lafayette High School face charges after the sheriff’s office says they had a gun and ammunition on the school campus Monday.

Sheriff Brian Lamb says the students, both boys, are 15 and 16 years old.

The sheriff says staff at the school in Mayo got a tip about the weapon on campus. Staff and the school resource deputy locked down the school and isolated the student named in the tip. The sheriff’s office says deputies found a magazine containing ammunition. The investigation then lead deputies to the second student, who had the gun.

The entire incident lasted approximately 20 minutes, according to the sheriff. Both students were arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Jail. They’re charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

“We commend the school staff and the Resource Deputy for their swift action,” said Sheriff Lamb in a statement.

"We are thankful for the tip and we continue to encourage everyone if you “See something Say something”, the sheriff said.

