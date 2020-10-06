2 arrested in connection to Homerville aggravated assault

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in an August incident where a large fight led to several people injured in Homerville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Randall Deon Jackson, 30, and Malik Griffin, 24, both from Homerville, were arrested Monday.

Jackson was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, affray and disorderly conduct. Griffin was charged with affray and disorderly conduct.

The GBI said the arrests are in connection to an aggravated assault investigation on an Aug. 8 incident where several people were injured, including one woman that was shot in the face.

There are additional arrests expected, according to the GBI.

You can read WALB’s original story about this incident below.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting in an aggravated assault investigation after an incident in Homerville over the weekend.

The GBI reported that it was requested by the Homerville Police Department (HPD) after responding to a shots fired call on Saturday.

HPD was called around 9 p.m. to Beal Street, in the area of the Blue Ribbon Club, the GBI said in a press release.

When officers arrived, the GBI said HPD found a large crowd of people, yelling and screaming at each other.

According to the GBI, police also found “damage from projectiles” on the outside wall of a residence and multiple shell casings. Police also reported that they found bloodstains in the roadway, the release stated.

The GBI said a man, who was a part of the crowd, was cut on the arm, treated at a hospital and released. The press release said a woman, who was driving and not involved with the crowd, was shot in the face and taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta for treatment and has since been released. Another man appeared to have a puncture wound but refused medical treatment, the GBI reported.

The press release said that while the investigation was ongoing, fights continued on a nearby street and law enforcement from the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Lanier County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the GBI worked together to regain order. The GBI said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources also assisted with crowd control at Clinch Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, the press release states, however, arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information or video on this active and ongoing investigation is urged to call the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103 or the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306.

