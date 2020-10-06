Advertisement

Apple expected to reveal new iPhone Oct. 13

It should have 5G capabilities
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple fans have been waiting for a date. Now they have one.

The tech giant is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.

Apple has sent out invitations for an event on that date. Its title reads, “Hi, Speed.”

Apple is likely to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.

But this year, Apple took the unusual step of using its September event to show off other products rather than its latest iPhones.

This year’s iPhone launch was delayed after the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Apple previously said new iPhones would be shipped slightly later than normal this year.

Next week’s event starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be livestreamed on Apple’s website.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 24 minutes ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Breaking News

Florida State President and first lady test positive for COVID

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By David Johnson
Florida State University President John Thrasher and First Lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from FSU.

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

National

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

National

Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of the band Van Halen, has died at the age of 65.

National

GRAPHIC: Golfer hospitalized after being gored by elk in Colo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCNC staff
What started as a beautiful day out on the golf course ended with a man in the hospital after an elk attacked him, but wildlife officials say it isn’t surprising.

National

Colo. man gored by elk at golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A golfer in Evergreen, Colorado was hospitalized on Monday after an elk attack.