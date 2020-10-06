Control over Confederate monument at Old Capitol unclear as some commissioners call for removal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Confederate monument is stuck in “No Man’s Land.” It’s been at the Old Florida Capitol since it was commissioned by a group of women in Leon County in 1882 to honor Confederate veterans; it’s been moved around the complex, and now sits on the front lawn, facing Monroe Street.

Leon County is looking at different options for the monument, but has been left with more questions than answers about who is in charge.

The problem is not only what should be done with the monument, but who has the power and authority to do anything.

Three years ago there were conflicting answers, and after multiple letters sent last month, the Leon County government still can’t get a clear answer from the state.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor says the monument paints Leon County in a bad light.

“It’s very troubling, that monument, because it has Leon County’s name on it,” said Proctor.

He wants it gone altogether.

“I am going to make the recommendation next week that County get their truck, get a dump truck, do exactly what they did across the way in Gadsden County. Send public works over there, load it up, and take it to the dump yard,” he said.

Commissioner Rick Minor has a different approach; he’s hoping for it to be relocated to a Civil War museum elsewhere.

“Leon County is the Capital County of Florida; we’re very proud of that fact. And we also need to think about what types of monuments we have on our properties that send the wrong signal,” said Minor.

Commissioner Kristin Dozier first brought the issue up in June, after the murder of George Floyd, when protests were beginning in Leon County. She’s been in contact with multiple groups, including the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She’s not decided on what she believes should happen.

“There may be other locations that would be better than the Capitol grounds. On the other hand, what really is important to me is telling our whole history. And we may want to explore options of adding to this monument, to really talk about the full history of Leon County,” said Dozier.

Aside from what happens to the monument, there is a question of authority.

In 2017, then-Governor Rick Scott said the issue was up to the legislature; the Senate President said it was up to the Department of Management Services. DMS also said it is up to the legislature.

The County has the item on its Tuesday, Oct. 13 Commission agenda as a status report.

According to the agenda item, the County cannot compel the State to relocate the monument, but Commissioners can add the issue to the County’s legislative priorities for the next session. Commissioners could also direct staff to prepare a resolution to that effect.

In September, the County Administrator again received conflicting answers from the Senate and DMS; his subsequent letters to Governor Ron DeSantis, DMS, and the Senate Secretary’s executive staffs are still awaiting responses.

