Florida State President and first lady test positive for COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University President John Thrasher and First Lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement the university released.

FSU says President Thrasher tested positive at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, after taking a PCR test earlier in the day. First Lady Thrasher tested positive late Monday night after she stayed at a hospital and rehabilitation facility in the area for an unrelated condition.

“President Thrasher is regularly tested for COVID-19 and tested negative as recently as Friday," the statement says. "With that information, Thrasher attended Saturday’s football game and took appropriate precautions. Mrs. Thrasher was not in attendance.”

The statement says the university is working with public health officials to conduct contact tracing. Those who have been in close contact with the Thrashers are advised to follow CDC protocols.

Members of Thrasher’s staff who worked closely with him in the past few days have been tested and returned negative results.

