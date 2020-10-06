Advertisement

Florida State President and first lady test positive for COVID

(WJHG)
By David Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University President John Thrasher and First Lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement the university released.

FSU says President Thrasher tested positive at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, after taking a PCR test earlier in the day. First Lady Thrasher tested positive late Monday night after she stayed at a hospital and rehabilitation facility in the area for an unrelated condition.

“President Thrasher is regularly tested for COVID-19 and tested negative as recently as Friday," the statement says. "With that information, Thrasher attended Saturday’s football game and took appropriate precautions. Mrs. Thrasher was not in attendance.”

The statement says the university is working with public health officials to conduct contact tracing. Those who have been in close contact with the Thrashers are advised to follow CDC protocols.

Members of Thrasher’s staff who worked closely with him in the past few days have been tested and returned negative results.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Valdosta star quarterback applies for reinstatement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta high school transfer quarterback Jake Garcia has applied for reinstatement of his eligibility, according to head coach Rush Propst.

Weather

Hurricane Delta a major hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta reached major hurricane status Tuesday morning and more strengthening in the short term is anticipated.

News

FDLE still reviewing investigation request into Bloomberg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida staff
Bloomberg has vowed to pump more than $100 million into Florida to assist Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential bid, and Attorney General Moody contends the assistance to the coalition could be a violation of laws against offering incentives to people or groups in exchange for voting in a particular manner.

News

2 arrested in connection to Homerville aggravated assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Randall Deon Jackson, 30, and Malik Griffin, 24, both from Homerville, were arrested Monday.

Latest News

News

More Leon County students returning to in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The deadline for families to make a selection is this Friday, Oct. 9.

News

Florida’s voter registration deadline extended after website crashes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Secretary of State Laurel Lee made the announcement in a press release.

News

Thomasville bids farewell to Police Chief Troy Rich

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
“30 years is a great career and it’s time for the next step in my life. So I’m really looking forward to it,” explained Rich.

News

3rd party candidates: Spoilers or saviors?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service
Nearly 300,000 Florida voters chose someone other than the two mainstream candidates four years ago.

News

Severity of domestic violence increasing during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service
“Not only is the number of attacks increasing, but the severity of those attacks,” said Meg Baldwin, Executive Director of Refuge House.

News

3rd Party Candidates: Spoilers or Saviors?

Updated: 8 hours ago
If you are not happy with choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters have at least five other other choices this November.