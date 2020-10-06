Florida State volleyball ‘grateful’ to start season tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State volleyball team hopes tomorrow they will finally get to start their season.

The season was scheduled to start on Oct. 1 at home against Clemson, but on Sept. 25 Clemson volleyball tweeted the matches would not occur after a “small number of individuals tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.”

Now, the Seminoles start the campaign off with Georgia Tech, a team that finished second in the ACC and won the National Volleyball Invitational Championship tournament last season.

“We realize that we are apart of the very few girls that get to do this,” redshirt sophomore outside hitter Morgan Chacon said. “We get to play a great team and get such good competition, especially right now. We are just grateful to be here and grateful to get the opportunity. We’re ready to go and we’re ready to crush it.”

Florida State will face Georgia Tech tomorrow at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

