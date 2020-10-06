Advertisement

Florida State volleyball ‘grateful’ to start season tomorrow

Florida State Volleyball
Florida State Volleyball(FSU Sports Information)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State volleyball team hopes tomorrow they will finally get to start their season.

The season was scheduled to start on Oct. 1 at home against Clemson, but on Sept. 25 Clemson volleyball tweeted the matches would not occur after a “small number of individuals tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.”

Now, the Seminoles start the campaign off with Georgia Tech, a team that finished second in the ACC and won the National Volleyball Invitational Championship tournament last season.

“We realize that we are apart of the very few girls that get to do this,” redshirt sophomore outside hitter Morgan Chacon said. “We get to play a great team and get such good competition, especially right now. We are just grateful to be here and grateful to get the opportunity. We’re ready to go and we’re ready to crush it.”

Florida State will face Georgia Tech tomorrow at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU’s new starting QB ‘not changing anything’ in prep week for Notre Dame

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This is a big week for the Seminoles. A win against Notre Dame -- the No. 5 team in the nation -- would be a signature win in Coach Norvell’s first season.

GHSA

Valdosta star quarterback applies for reinstatement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta high school transfer quarterback Jake Garcia has applied for reinstatement of his eligibility, according to head coach Rush Propst.

FHSAA

Florida High varsity volleyball team in quarantine

Updated: 9 hours ago
The school canceled all varsity marches until the quarantine period expires; however, the JV and middle school teams will continue to play.

FHSAA

Godby football hopeful to play this Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The team believes quarantining gives them the best shot at playing on Friday.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Seminoles

Norvell excited to see quarterback Travis’ success

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Quarterback Jordan Travis had a breakout game against Jacksonville State.

FHSAA

Godby football hopeful to play this Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Godby Cougars football team is hopeful to play this Friday’s game against Leon.

Seminoles

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.

FHSAA

Florida High varsity volleyball team in quarantine

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High athletic director Anthony Robinson told WCTV Monday that the entire Florida High Varsity Volleyball team will be in quarantine until October 14.

Sports

S Cyrus Fagan no longer with FSU football team

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Senior safety Cyrus Fagan is no longer with Florida State’s football team.