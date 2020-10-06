Advertisement

Florida’s voter registration deadline extended after website crashes

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/AP) - Florida’s voter registration deadline has been extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday after the online voter registration system crashed just before the original deadline on Monday for the upcoming presidential election.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee made the announcement in a press release.

“We are working with local Supervisors of Elections and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability submit a voter registration application by 7:00 p.m. this evening,” said Lee. “During the last few hours, the RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov website was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour. We will work with our state and federal law-enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process.”

People who register to vote online Tuesday will be able to vote in the General Election on Nov. 3. Additionally, if you apply Tuesday at your local county Supervisors of Elections, tax collector or DMV offices, you will be able to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Paper applications postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 6, will also be counted.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lee say they are working with these offices about the possibility of extending their hours to help potential voter registrants.

“Last night, we experienced an extremely high volume of traffic to the Online Voter Registration System,” said Secretary Lee. “If you are NOT registering to vote, we ask that you do your part for your fellow Floridians and please do not try to access RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov during this time and drive up traffic to the site.”

If you have any questions about registering to vote, you can reach out to the Division of Elections' Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

Florida is investigating why the system crashed just before the deadline for the upcoming presidential election, saying unexpectedly heavy traffic that can’t be immediately explained poured in during the closing hours.

A state official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

