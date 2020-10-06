Advertisement

Frenchtown Market receives grant for more fresh, local food

Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association receives grant to support local farmers market
Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association receives grant to support local farmers market
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -More fresh food is coming to Frenchtown.

The Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association received a nearly $250,000 grant to help feed those in need.

According to the Florida’s Department of Health, Leon County has the fourth highest food insecurity rate in the state. That’s even more evident in neighborhoods like Frenchtown.

The association says Frenchtown is considered a food desert, which means there are little to no grocery stores in the area providing neighbors with access to fresh produce. This grant is meant to help provide that.

On Monday the grounds of the Frenchtown Heritage Hub were quiet. But come Saturday, the lawn will be filled with vendors.

“I think it has a lot of benefits to, not only our community but the entire city, the entire area,” said FNIA Director Jim Bellamy.

Bellamy says the $244,000 grant from the USDA will help increase access to local produce, increasing sales by 20 percent.

The association will also use it to help reduce produce waste by finding alternative uses for leftover produces, and create new jobs by facilitating some vendors to take their projects to the next level.

“Vendors who may be interested in making their business a real business, working with them to help them with finance, learning business principles, things of that nature, so now it’s not just a hobby but actually a business,” Bellamy said. “What you’re doing now is taking the vegetables and finding anther use for them, which then gives the customer or consumer more options, but it also creates more money for the vendors.”

The KitchenShare program located inside the Heritage Hub has a commercial kitchen. Bellamy says the idea is to use the space to help vendors find new ways to use produce, like canning vegetables.

Across town, the Bond Community is another food desert.

The Southside Market opens one Saturday each month and provides similarly needed access to fresh produce.

It also has a similar program to help the neighborhood better understand healthy foods and how to cook with them.

Leann Williams is the Supervisor of Neighborhood Affairs. She says the RX program is a partnership with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Florida A&M University to provide this nutritional education.

“Identifying and helping individuals who may be living with chronic illness, whether that’s diabetes, heart disease, hypertension,” Williams said. “It helps them identify better food choices so they can eat more healthy, and also how to prepare those healthy foods so they can reap the benefits.”

the next Southside Market will be open Thursday.

The Frenchtown Market is open every Saturday all year. The FNIA says they also plan to open up new markets in Gadsden County and Monticello.

