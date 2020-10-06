Advertisement

FSU down to eight students in COVID quarantine

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Dorms designated for COVID-19 quarantine at Florida State University are nearly empty. University officials say just eight students are staying there.

Earlier this year the university says one of the two dorms hit capacity.

On Tuesday many students on campus noticed campus feeling almost back to normal.

“I feel like people are kind of going out a little bit more, I see way more people out on Landis hanging out with their friends,” said freshman Juliana Moore.

Moore is living on campus and says she feels comfortable and safe, with the added safety measures, like requiring masks in the hallways, still in place.

But some students are pumping the brakes.

“I feel like a lot of people here, and colleges across the country are kind of giving up because they’re in college and think they’re invincible and can go party,” said freshman Seth Klein. “It’s pretty frustrating.”

Two dorms are being used for COVID-19 quarantine. Right now only eight people are staying there. Earlier this year Rogers Hall, which has a capacity of about 80 students, hit capacity.

Fallon Trathman was there earlier this year. She says it was strange and quiet, but overall the smart move.

“I was there in the beginning, and the week that I was there by the time I left it was almost full, if not totally full,” Trathman said. “It wasn’t bad, it was just boring obviously. It was just like an empty apartment.”

Now many students are hoping others take the virus more seriously to keep campus safe and healthy.

Salley Hall is the second dorm for quarantine. The eight students are now staying there.

The university says they plan to keep the two open and available as needed.

