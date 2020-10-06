FSU’s new starting QB ‘not changing anything’ in prep week for Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is a big week for the Seminoles. A win against Notre Dame -- the No. 5 team in the nation -- would be a signature win in Coach Norvell’s first season.

If the win happens, it might be thanks to the arm and legs of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis. He stepped in for Tate Rodemaker and completed 12-17 passes for 210 yards and touchdown. He also ran for 48 yards and another score against Jacksonville State.

Travis played so well that Norvell named him the starter against the Fighting Irish.

“I’m not changing anything just going into the week trying to get better every single day,” Travis said. “Just working on the play book and physically throwing the ball just trying to get better every single day.”

Florida State travels to South Bend, Ind. to play Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

