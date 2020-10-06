Godby football hopeful to play this Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Godby Cougars football team is hopeful to play this Friday’s game against Leon.

Last week, the Cougars canceled practice for the entire week after a player became exposed to the virus, the athletic director confirmed the news.

The team believes quarantining gives them the best shot at playing on Friday. The team returned to practice today.

The game will be at Leon High School at 7 p.m., it will also serve as Leon’s senior night.

