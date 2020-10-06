More Leon County students returning to in-person classes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A spokesman for Leon County Schools says more than 2,100 students will be returning to school when a new grading period begins next month.

The district is in the midst of a two-week window in which it is allowing parents to switch from digital learning to in-person classes, or vice versa.

The deadline for families to make a selection is this Friday, Oct. 9.

LCS Spokesman Chris Petley says as of Tuesday morning, 2,140 students had signed up to return to campus, and 29 students had decided to move online instead.

The superintendent said last week that there is adequate staffing in place to handle the influx.

The next grading period begins Nov. 3 and lasts through Jan. 15.

