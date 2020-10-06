Norvell excited to see quarterback Travis’ success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quarterback Jordan Travis had a breakout game against Jacksonville State.

This past Saturday, Travis and company picked up their first win of the season.

The win came against Jacksonville State, FSU now sits at 1-2 on the season. The Noles used a really strong second half to propel them to a victory. The big change was how the offense performed under redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis. Once he replaced Tate Rodemaker, FSU scored touchdowns on five straight possessions.

Coach Norvell said he felt good to see one of his players perform at a high level.

“Kids see what’s said and they read,” Norvell said. “There’s always the questions and for him it was just to go play the game. And to see that burden that comes off his shoulders when he hits that first one. To see him grow in confidence through out the course of the game. I thought he played at a really high level. It was amazing because throughout the course of practice last week was very limited, but he prepared mentally and he was able to take that mental preparation and apply it to the opportunity he got there on Saturday night.”

FSU will need another big night out of Travis if they hope to upset the No. 5 Norte Dame at their place this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

