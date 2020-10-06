Thomasville bids farewell to Police Chief Troy Rich

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marked 30 years of service for Chief Troy Rich at the Thomasville Police Department, and he said farewell to the community after announcing his retirement.

It was a bittersweet day for the Thomasville community and police department as they sent off Rich with an exciting parade.

“30 years is a great career and it’s time for the next step in my life. So I’m really looking forward to it,” explained Rich.

Chief Troy Rich was sent off with tears, hugs and farewells from the community he’s served for so long.

He chose this area of Thomasville to have the parade because he says he worked so closely with the people there.

“I feel like I bridged a gap with race relationships with the institution of policing with the African American community, and I thought it was important for me just to come here and say goodbye,” said Rich.

Members of the community lined the streets with signs saying goodbye.

Chris Mullins points out the turnout at this event shows what Rich has done for the community, with initiatives like the Pastor’s Summit and Release on Recognizance, which Rich brought to Thomasville.

“He’s just done a lot for the community. Just a fantastic guy. Sad to see him go, and it’s gonna be a hard position to fill with the characteristics and leadership that he’s brought to the organization,” said Mullins.

Police Department Chaplain, Reverend William Sales, said it’s been a pleasure working with Rich, watching him do things with the community no one would have ever imagined.

“Things like 21st Century policing. He’s brought the community together. His door was always open. You could always come and talk with him on any matter, and that’s the kind of Chief he’s been here at the Thomasville Police Department,” said Sales.

Rich said he’s ready to take some time to relax, and he’ll figure out the rest after that.

