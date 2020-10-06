Advertisement

Valdosta star quarterback applies for reinstatement

Jake Garcia
Jake Garcia(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta high school transfer quarterback Jake Garcia has applied for reinstatement of his eligibility, according to head coach Rush Propst.

Last Tuesday, the five-star quarterback from California was ruled ineligible by the GHSA after the organization did not believe that he made a legal move when he transferred, according to Coach Propst.

Garcia practiced on Monday and is still a member of the football team. Coach Propst said the decision not to play Garcia is tied to a hamstring injury and has nothing to do with his eligibility.

“Even if he was ruled eligible,” Propst said. “It’s very doubtful that he would play. There would be no way he could play. It would not be worth the risk of his injury. If he reinjures it, he’ll be out for the year."

When Garcia was ruled ineligible, Valdosta was forced to forfeit their season opener victory against Warner Robins. Valdosta is looking to appeal that ruling according to the head coach.

