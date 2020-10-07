Advertisement

Another arrested in connection with murder in Jackson County

A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.
A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.(MGN image)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say DaQuan Walker is wanted for armed robbery after being named as an accomplice to the murder of Dannyelle White. Deputies say Walker turned himself in last week. He is also being charged with an open count of murder.

White was killed in what deputies believe was a robbery during a drug deal.

Deputies say when they responded to the Fairfield Inn on Oct. 1, they found White, 33, of Fountain, dead in the passenger seat of a truck.

Bryn Spivey, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with principle to armed robbery and an open count of murder. Deputies say they found evidence Spivey planned to rob White during a pre-arranged drug deal.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GBI: 9-year-old stabbed to death in Tifton

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.

News

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Nine alcohol license suspensions issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation between June 22 and Aug. 10 have been lifted, department spokesman Patrick Fargason said in an email Tuesday.

News

Suspect in Taco Bell attack ruled competent to stand trial

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Mia Williams is accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire.

News

Group sues over plans to remove Confederate monument in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and a handful of residents are suing the mayor and the Florida Secretary of State, trying to block the removal.

Latest News

Crime

Valdosta police looking for fatal stabbing suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Officers arrived at the DejaVu nightclub around 2 a.m. after several 911 calls reported a man was stabbed and unresponsive.

Weather

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 7, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 7, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 7, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 6, 2020.

News

Leon County voters take advantage of extension

Updated: 5 hours ago
Registrations were extended for those looking to vote in the Sunshine State.

News

Bobby Bowden transported to local hospital for precautionary COVID measures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is back in the hospital a day after confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.