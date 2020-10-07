Advertisement

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man who they say can be seen abducting a nine-year-old girl in surveillance video.

Providence police have not released the man’s name, but they state he is a 34-year-old from Cranston.

The man is accused of grabbing the little girl Monday.

Video of the abduction was made public in which the child can be seen walking home when a gray SUV parks nearby and someone takes her.

Police say the child was later dropped off near that same location.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Delta aims for the Louisiana coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

National Politics

President Trump speaks from outside White House

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.

Sports

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.

News

Local utility companies trying to assist residents during tough times

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee utilities are urging residents to reach out to them or a non-profit before they get behind.

Latest News

Weather

Explainer: What is the MJO?

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is a phenomena that originates in Indian Ocean, but can have impacts on some of the Big Bend and South Georgia weather.

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

News

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Updated: 31 minutes ago
According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The projects are designed to celebrate and educate about the history of the area, while appealing to visitors, businesses and people living there now.

State

Fate of medical marijuana industry in hands of state Supreme Court

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The fate of the state’s medical marijuana regulatory structure lies in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court, which on Wednesday heard a legal challenge brought by Florigrown for a second time.

National

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.