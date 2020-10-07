Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Way, the Capital Cascades Trail and the Railroad Square District are getting some major upgrades from the Intergovernmental Blueprint Agency in the next couple of years. That includes new art, a restroom, and a trail.

The projects are designed to celebrate and educate about the history of the area, while appealing to visitors, businesses and people living there now.

Skate Park

The skate-able art will be 18,000 square feet.

“Based on the conversations that we’ve been having with skate community leaders and advocates over the years, we know that there is demand for this type of amenity here in Tallahassee,” said Tatiana Daguillard, a Planner I at Blueprint.

Community engagement for the project will begin in the winter; planners hope it will appeal to everyone.

“Ultimately the skate park design will incorporate creative and innovative runs for users of all skill levels,” said Daguillard.

Team Pain is a Florida-based company that has been selected for the project; that company is made up of experienced skateboarders and has designed and built 33 municipal concrete skate parks in Florida.

Public Restroom

Blueprint will be constructing a 12,000 square foot public restroom with two separate rooms.

It will also have a green roof.

“Not only will it provide to the urban amenities, but it also provides economic benefits, such as improved stormwater management, and extend the roof life because of the insulation,” said Junious Brown, a Senior Project Manager at Blueprint.

Brown says that the project will begin construction in early 2021, with a goal of completion later in the summer.

It will sit at street-level, just before the Pinnellas Street traffic circle.

History and Culture Trail

The History and Culture trail has been under development for about three to four years.

“It will, once built, provide a walking immersive outdoor museum experience for residents and visitors alike,” said Daguillard.

The trail will begin at South Adams Street, extend down FAMU Way, and end at Lake Bradford Road.

It will celebrate the communities that used to be in the area, and those that are there now.

Blueprint will be working with the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, to implement public art along the trail.

In the planning process, Blueprint has also worked extensively with residents and FAMU. Daguillard says they will continue to be a part of the process.

"That project working group will be integral and play a vital role in the design for the History and Culture Trail, she said.

