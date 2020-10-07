Advertisement

Bobby Bowden remains in hospital for treatment of COVID-19

FSU legend Bobby Bowden remains hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday
FSU legend Bobby Bowden remains hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University legend Bobby Bowden remains in the hospital Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19.

Coach Bowden spoke with WCTV on Monday saying he had tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday afternoon, a friend close to the Bowden family said he was still in the hospital, but was believed to be feeling okay. They say the Bowdens made the decision to go to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and to be around doctors and nurses rather than at home.

Since the announcement of Bowden’s hospitalization Tuesday night, well wishes poured in from all over the country from former players, coaches and Seminole fans from coast to coast.

Family friend Michelle Wilson says watching that support pouring in shows the impact Bowden has made on this community.

Wilson, along with the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, organized the coach’s 90th birthday last year. It grew to be a major sold-out event, with video birthday messages sent in from players and coaches all across the country, even one sent in by Governor DeSantis.

Wilson says the love and support felt at the event is one example of the love the community has for Coach Bowden. She says now the most important thing is to keep the prayers going.

“When he was recruiting, again he was sitting in the homes with these families. He was the father and, or mother figure for a lot of these folks. He didn’t just coach them, he mentored them and he cared for them, and he had them over to his house,” Wilson said. “The extra prayers, because I truly believe in it, Coach Bowden is a very religious person and we know that the power of prayer, what can happen with that.”

Wilson says Bowden will be turning 91 next month, so they’re all praying he can get home and celebrate that in style.

