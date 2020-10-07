Advertisement

Bobby Bowden transported to local hospital for precautionary COVID measures

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to multiple reports, legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is back in the hospital a day after confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rick Karle from WVTM 13, the NBC affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, was the first to report the news.

He tweeted Bowden’s wife Ann told him her soon to be 91-year-old husband was readmitted Tuesday after he was feeling weak.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, WCTV received several tips into the newsroom about emergency services responding to the Bowden residence in Tallahassee. The scene cleared by the time our camera’s arrived, and several calls to the Bowden household went unanswered.

On Monday, Bobby Bowden told WCTV he had tested positive for COVID while at the hospital last week receiving treatment for another health issue. At that time, he said he was feeling OK and had not been experiencing symptoms.

