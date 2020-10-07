Creamy Pumpkin Pie Mousse

Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes Tallahassee has a recipe that will be your new go-to for that popular pumpkin flavor this fall.

INGREDIENTS

● ¾ cup heavy cream

● 1/2 tsp vanilla

● 2 tsp powdered sugar

● 8oz Whipped Cream Cheese

● ½ cup powdered sugar

● ½ tsp vanilla

● ¾ cup pure pumpkin puree

● 1 tsp (5 ml) pumpkin pie spice

● Crushed ginger cookies 1 cup

● Graham cracker crumbs 1 cup

HOW TO MAKE IT

First combine heavy whipping cream, ½ tsp vanilla and 2 tablespoon of powdered sugar. Whip until it forms a peak. Then set aside.

In the same bowl, add cream cheese powdered and remaining vanilla, when creamed together add in pumpkin puree.

Fold the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture.

Combine crushed graham crackers with ginger cookies and place at the bottom of bowl or glass.

Use piping bag to squeeze mixture into bowl .. top with whipped cream and crumbles.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.