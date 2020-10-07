Advertisement

Fate of medical marijuana industry in hands of state Supreme Court

(WNDU)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The fate of the state’s medical marijuana regulatory structure lies in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court, which on Wednesday heard a legal challenge brought by Florigrown for a second time.

The company alleges the state’s law favored some businesses getting licenses over others.

The court must now decide whether that’s true.

22 growers licenses have been issued since voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.

“This is everything but a free market. It has created a monopoly,” said Florigrown Attorney Katherine Giddings.

Giddings argued the law that implemented the 2016 constitutional amendment carved out a special class, specifically designed to put those companies first in line.

“The legislature might as well just have named them in the statute,” said Giddings.

The Department of Health argued Florigrown hasn’t received one of the 11 available licenses because they didn’t qualify.

“If Florigrown met the statutory requirements, including vertical integration, it certainly could apply for one of those 11 remaining licenses,” said DOH attorney Joe Jacquot.

The Department of Health said the only reason it hasn’t begun issuing those available licenses is because of the pending litigation.

“Hopefully we can get some clarity and reopen that application process,” said Jacquot.

Also at issue in the case is whether it’s constitutional for the state to require medical marijuana license holders to control everything from seed to sale.

If the court does rule in Florigrown’s favor on that issue, it could open up the market to individual retailers, growers and distributors.

The Department of Health argued the seed to sale model of the medical marijuana industry is essential to ensuring a safe and quality product, a requirement it contends is explicitly laid out in the 2016 amendment.

Jeff Sharkey with the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida said regardless of how the court rules, the conclusion of the lawsuit will benefit patients.

“There will be more competition. There will be more diversity. There will be more affordability for these products and more products,” said Sharkey.

Whether 11 new companies enter the marketplace or many more, rests in the hands of the justices.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Delta aims for the Louisiana coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

News

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.

News

Local utility companies trying to assist residents during tough times

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee utilities are urging residents to reach out to them or a non-profit before they get behind.

Weather

Explainer: What is the MJO?

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is a phenomena that originates in Indian Ocean, but can have impacts on some of the Big Bend and South Georgia weather.

News

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Updated: 31 minutes ago
According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The projects are designed to celebrate and educate about the history of the area, while appealing to visitors, businesses and people living there now.

News

Two teens charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Bradenton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Krietz
Police arrested two 14-year-old males in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

FHSAA

War Eagles continuing on-field consistency despite roster turnover, COVID-19 cancelations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Despite a near-complete roster overhaul and COVID-19 cancelations, the War Eagles have yet to drop a game in 2020.

News

GBI: 9-year-old stabbed to death in Tifton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.

News

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Nine alcohol license suspensions issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation between June 22 and Aug. 10 have been lifted, department spokesman Patrick Fargason said in an email Tuesday.