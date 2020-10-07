Advertisement

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Pinky the flamingo was spotted at the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge!

According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.

The post says monarch butterflies and a vermillion flycatcher are also expected to visit the refuge in October.

“St. Marks Refuge provides recreation, fishing, wildlife observation, and peace," the post says. "Nature may not completely fix whatever is wrong, but a good dose of nature helps for a while.”

St. Marks Refuge also mentioned a touching story in its post. One visitor wrote “I just really needed the peace of this place” on their fee envelope. Another visitors always leaves extra money in her envelope, despite the fact she has a pass for the refuge. According to the post, the visitor does this as a special homage to her late sister, who loved the refuge.

It's October! We have three iconic visitors this month. Monarch butterflies. Pinky the flamingo (I said it would be back...

Posted by St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

