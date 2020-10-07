Advertisement

GBI: 9-year-old stabbed to death in Tifton

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Tifton Police responded to the Peterson Apartments at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, where they found Alazia Johnson dead.

Agents are actively investigating this incident as a homicide, GBI says. Alazia’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

GBI is asking for the public’s help with this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.

