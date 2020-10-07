Advertisement

Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office comments on deputy-involved shooting

The vehicle driven by suspect David Kennedy shows about 10 bullet holes fired by Grady County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Weston.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - David Kennedy, who was shot by a Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy last Tuesday, was transported from the hospital to the Grady County Jail where he’s now facing four federal charges.

Kennedy is charged with possession of a firearm while committing a federal crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing an officer and a federal probation violation.

His bond is set at $15,000 but can not be paid yet, according to jail staff, because Kennedy is currently under a “probation hold."

More felony charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, are also pending against him in Mitchell County.

This marks Kennedy’s 15th arrest by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennedy was shot by Deputy Kenneth Weston on September 29 following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit.

According to the agency’s chief investigator, Daniel Singletary, Deputy Weston has worked with the sheriff’s office for about a year now, and he worked at the jail before that.

“He’s a very good officer," Captain Singletary told WCTV Tuesday. "Young, and he’s, you know, very driven. And we’re proud to have him.”

According to a press release from the GBI, Deputy Weston exited his vehicle during the pursuit to make an arrest when Kennedy drove toward him, and he opened fire. The family claims Kennedy was shot seven times, with four hitting his back.

“I don’t know any officer that wakes up in the morning wanting to come to work to shoot anybody,” Singletary said. “If we got somebody like that, I mean, they definitely would not fit here. I just don’t see that somebody wakes up wanting to go kill somebody, and that’s not the way that we look at our jobs.”

Family members invited WCTV reporter Amber Spradley out to their home on Tuesday to take a look at the vehicle Kennedy was driving.

The green Chevrolet pick-up truck showed approximately 10 bullet holes.

According to Captain Singletary, Kennedy is currently kept under close watch in medical isolation inside the facility.

Deputy Weston is on paid administrative leave pending the GBI’s investigation.

Singletary says Kennedy will appear before a Superior Court Judge for the probation revocation. He will either be placed back on probation or some of his time will be revoked.

That court date has not yet been posted. Due to his physical condition, Kennedy has also not yet been finger-printed or photographed for booking at the Grady County Jail.

