Leon County voters take advantage of extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Registrations were extended for those looking to vote in the Sunshine state. Potential new voters were given an extra day to sign up, after Florida’s registration site crashed Monday night, which was the original deadline to register.

Florida’s Secretary of State said that the reason for the crash is still not known, but more than 1.1 million requests were made on Monday.

A few people on Tuesday got lucky with the extension. WCTV saw roughly three people walk through the doors of the Supervisor of Elections office, because they had trouble online.

Monday, Siera Jarrard, a first time voter, says she experienced all of the emotions you could possibly think of.

“I was really upset about it last night,” Jarrard says.

Jarrard was hoping to be one step closer to voting in November, but instead was met with a troublesome sign-up.

“It kept crashing and it was not loading I couldn’t do it, set an alarm for it and it was not working till like 11:30,” Jarrard says.

And she was not the only one.

Anne Nelson also experienced the crash.

“It was just very difficult, I didn’t know where to go,” Nelson says.

However on Tuesday, the doors and booths were open once again, hoping to give Floridians, like Jarrard, extra time to get registered.

“It means a lot to me,” Jarrard says.

“I am just very excited," Nelson says, "This is a big election so I just want to be able to vote.”

Gabriela Boudani changed her registration to vote in Leon County.

“Well I am really glad that my friend told me she did it today, because I would have waited till tomorrow and it would have been too late, so I am very happy about that,” Boudani says.

But the amount of new voters that raced to the Supervisor of Elections office, according to Supervisor of Elections Mark Early, was not as big in Leon County.

“We only got five calls of anyone complaining about the problem last night,” Early says.

As far as turnout, Early says paperwork was being filled in a frenzy on the original deadline date.

“Over 1,100 came in yesterday, I mean it was almost like an election day. Over 900 phone calls came into our booths, I mean that is more than we have had all year,” Early says.

While the masses came on Monday, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the walk-ups totaled in at about 20, according to Leon County’s Supervisor of Elections office. Total applications, which include those made online and at the DMV, were around 245.

Registrations for Leon County, via the Florida website, were at more than 500.

Early shares this year is different than most.

“Very high, very high level of activity and interest by voters, and that is great we are seeing good turnout,” Early says.

To clarify, the total numbers do not just mean those people who are first time voters, but also those who have made any changes to their place of residence, county and so on.

If you registered to vote on Tuesday, either by paper or online, you will be able to vote on Election Day come Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.