Lowndes football keeps defenses off balance with 2 quarterbacks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes is still ranked ninth nationally, according to Maxpreps. Despite being 4-0, there are two teams ranked higher than them who have not played a game.

This week is the Winnersville Classic with Valdosta and the Vikings will make Valdosta prepare for two quarterbacks. Junior Jacurri Brown is the starter, coach says there is no doubt there, but the Vikings also allow junior quarterback Tristin Bohler to take reps as well.

WCTV Eyewtiness Sports asked head coach Jamey Dubose about the decision. Coach said he’s done this in the past.

“We’ve had two quarterbacks sign college scholarships that are coming out,” Dubose said. "We are in a time where from day-to-day you don’t know who you are going to have.

“We want 22 starters on offense, 22 on defense,” Dubose said. “If anything bad were to happen to any of our starters, we have to know that the next guy to come in has quality game reps and we have confidence in him and he has confidence in himself.”

The Winnersville Classic kicks off from Lowndes at 8 p.m.

