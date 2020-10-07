Advertisement

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) -Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans to keep its restaurants open as it goes through the bankruptcy process.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday.’” CEO Shawn Lederman said. “Our restructuring demonstrates a commitment to Ruby Tuesday’s future viability as we work to preserve thousands of team member jobs.”

Most of the casual dining chain’s restaurants have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with increased distancing and additional cleaning measures.

Company leaders believe the bankruptcy process will have little impact on customers.

The first Ruby Tuesday opened in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1972. It now operates more than 600 restaurants.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kennedy on Trump's Covid diagnosis

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National

‘He gave me my life back’: Hospital CEO saves man who collapsed on casino floor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KSNV Staff
A stranger was in the right place at the right time to help save a Phoenix man’s life.

National

Kennedy on Hurricane Delta

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Suspect in Taco Bell attack ruled competent to stand trial

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Mia Williams is accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire.

National

DOJ indicts 2 IS members on terrorism charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Kennedy on VP Debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Another arrested in connection with murder in Jackson County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.

News

GBI: 9-year-old stabbed to death in Tifton

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Trump signals willingness to help airlines, markets jump

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Airlines and their unions have lobbied for money to keep workers on airline payrolls through March 2021. They received $25 billion, mostly in cash, to pay employees through Sept. 30 in exchange for avoiding layoffs or furloughs.

National Politics

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

Group sues over plans to remove Confederate monument in Madison

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and a handful of residents are suing the mayor and the Florida Secretary of State, trying to block the removal.