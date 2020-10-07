Suspect in Taco Bell attack ruled competent to stand trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire has just been ruled competent to stand trial.

Mia Williams has been at the state mental hospital in Chattahoochee for treatment since being declared incompetent to stand trial back in January.

During a virtual court hearing Wednesday, Circuit Judge Frank Allman ruled Williams is now competent to proceed and ordered her to be brought back to the Leon County Jail in time for a Dec. 9 court hearing.

Williams was arrested in Oct. 2019 and accused of attacking the Taco Bell employee after an argument. Witnesses say Williams crossed the street to buy gasoline and then came back to confront the employee.

Court records say the employee received third degree burns over 25% of her body and was flown to the Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. We have reached out to victim advocates in the State Attorney’s Office to try to get an update on the woman’s condition.

Court records show Williams was evaluated by court appointed forensic psychologist Dr. Gregory Prichard in August.

At Wednesday’s court hearing, Williams' attorney told the judge based on the report and a meeting with Williams at the state hospital, she agrees Williams is competent to proceed.

Williams faces six felony charges for the fiery attack and threatening police with a pair of scissors during her arrest.

