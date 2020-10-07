Advertisement

Trump signals willingness to help airlines, markets jump

On Tuesday, Trump ended negotiations on a broader relief package
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares in major U.S. airlines jumped at the opening bell, pulling the broader market along, after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to help the decimated carriers in seemingly contradictory tweets.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support,” Trump tweeted late Tuesday night. “I will sign now!”

However, that message followed tweets earlier Tuesday in which Trump said he had told his representatives to end negotiations on a broader relief package until after the election next month.

Wall Street focused on the latter, sending shares of United Airlines up 6%, American Airlines up 4% and Delta Air Lines up 3.6%. JetBlue jumped almost 6% and Southwest rose as well.

The entire transportation industry has been ravaged by a failure in U.S. to check COVID-19 infections. The largest four U.S. carriers have lost more than $10 billion combined.

Airlines just began furloughing more than 32,000 employees after a federal prohibition on job cuts tied to funding expired. American and United said they could reverse the furloughs if they get additional help.

The White House included $20 billion for airlines in a $1.6 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, moving closer to House Democrats' $2.2 trillion plan. Trump’s contradictory tweets Tuesday night further muddled the stalemate between the two parties with the election less than four weeks away.

Airlines and their unions have lobbied for money to keep workers on airline payrolls through March 2021. They received $25 billion, mostly in cash, to pay employees through Sept. 30 in exchange for avoiding layoffs or furloughs.

Tens of thousands of airline employees have already volunteered to take early retirement or buyouts. However, air travel is down 70% compared with last year and major U.S. carriers say they will need to slash that many jobs and potentially more.

Trump also suggested lawmakers to come up with $135 billion for small businesses and said the bill could be paid for with “unused funds from the Cares Act.”

Trump’s tweets came just hours after another that all but quashed any possibility of a broader relief package before the Nov. 3 election, saying he had ordered his representatives to end negotiations until after Election Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled almost 400 points.

Without more stimulus, economists believe growth will slow for the remainder of the year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kennedy on Trump's Covid diagnosis

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

‘He gave me my life back’: Hospital CEO saves man who collapsed on casino floor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KSNV Staff
A stranger was in the right place at the right time to help save a Phoenix man’s life.

National

Kennedy on Hurricane Delta

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Suspect in Taco Bell attack ruled competent to stand trial

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Mia Williams is accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire.

National

DOJ indicts 2 IS members on terrorism charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Kennedy on VP Debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Another arrested in connection with murder in Jackson County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.

News

GBI: 9-year-old stabbed to death in Tifton

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

Group sues over plans to remove Confederate monument in Madison

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and a handful of residents are suing the mayor and the Florida Secretary of State, trying to block the removal.